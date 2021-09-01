Sidharth Malhotra leaves fans in awe as he aces the tie dye look in a laidback shot that's unmissable.

knows well by now how to slay an outfit or send his fans into a frenzy. He did just that on Wednesday when he dropped a photo and floored millions of his fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a laidback shot from presumably the comfort of a cosy bed.

Posing for the photo, Sidharth looked sharp as he upped the style quotient. For the photo, he was seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and black joggers. Sitting casually on the cosy bed, Sidharth can be seen looking straight into the camera lens. Clearly, the Shershaah actor, who is basking in the film's success, is acing the tie-dye look.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth used a motivation quote as his caption. "I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it. -Thomas Jefferson," he captioned his photo.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's latest photo:

Sidharth and rumoured girlfriend and actress Kiara Advani took took social media by storm with their video. They shared a slow motion video featuring them and as they are completely smitten by each other. The actors rarely take their eyes off each other and can be seen smiling away.

While the rumoured lovebirds have not yet officially confirmed their romance, their fans and followers like to believe that it's just a matter of days before they make it official. Click the link below to watch the video.

