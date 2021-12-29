Sidharth Malhotra looking irresistibly handsome in LATEST photo has girls singing 'Chura ke Dil Mera'

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the hottest Bollywood actors and he often makes his fans go gaga over him. The actor has had a wonderful year professionally and has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty for the next year. He is currently out on a vacation and was spotted with rumoured beau Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport after which the speculation about them dating have grown stronger. Well, the actor has shared a picture of him looking dapper and you would find it difficult to take your eyes off him.

In this picture, Sidharth Malhotra is dressed in khaki-coloured attire. He is wearing a shirt that is half-opened and has pockets on the front on both sides. Sid has paired his shirt with the same coloured trouser. The actor is standing at a door holding both the ends of the door as he has an intense look on his face. Sidharth’s looks are enough to kill his fans and make them fall in love. Sharing this picture, Sidharth Malhotra captioned the image, “When one door shuts, another opens.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Sidharth wrapped up shooting for a certain portion with Disha Patani for his film Yodha. The actor celebrated the wrap with Disha by shooting fun videos that they shared on their social media handle. Along with Sid and Disha, this film will also star Rashii Khanna in a pivotal role. Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra also has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

