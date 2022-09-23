Sidharth Malhotra looks charming in Ikat print jacket as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra is currently one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and has never looked back. In his career of around a decade, Sidharth has been a part of several popular movies like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Brothers, Ittefaq, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, etc. Apart from his acting skills, Sidharth is a style icon who strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style.

The actor often makes heads turn with his looks whenever he steps out of his house today was one such day when he was spotted outside the T-Series office. In the photos, we can see Sidharth is seen sporting a jacket that featured traditional ikat designs on it and paired with a black round-neck t-shirt. He also wore navy blue denim jeans along with it. The actor completed his look by adding a pair of boots. He was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi.