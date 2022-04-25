Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black coat in new PIC from Istanbul; Fan says ‘Man crush everyday’

It’s been almost 10 years since Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 Karan Johar movie Student of The Year. Ever since then, the actor has featured in a number of films and impressed fans with his performance. But apart from his acting, fans also admire his suave looks and charm. Whenever he shares a picture on social media, it gets flooded with likes and comments by netizens who can’t help but swoon over his good looks. Speaking of which, the actor yet again posted a picture on his Instagram space earlier tonight. Check it out.

In the picture posted by Sidharth on the photo-and-video-sharing application, the Kapoor & Sons actor can be seen striking a pose on the streets of Istanbul, where he is currently shooting for a project. He can be seen donning a black long coat, while he sports a clean-shaven look. He flaunted his left profile as he posed for the photograph. Sharing it, he wrote, “Coat of the day (star emoji) (100 emoji) #ShootDiaries #Istanbul”.

As soon as he shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans. One fan wrote, “Man crush everyday.” Another commented, “I LOVEEEEE YOUUUU”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, Sidharth will feature in Dharma Productions’ aerial actioner Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He recently announced his digital debut Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty.

