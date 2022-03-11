Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome in black as he channels his inner 'Don'; Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had entered the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He is one of the most popular actors among the current lot in Bollywood. The 37-year-old has worked in several movies including Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah among others, and impressed the audience. He also enjoyed a massive fan following. Every now and then, he treats his fans with pictures and videos on Instagram. Just a while back, Sidharth posted a hot video on ‘gram.

In the short video, Sidharth can be seen walking from the dark to the spotlight. The actor was wearing a black outfit and was looking absolutely hot and stunning. While in the background, the ‘Dushman Mera’ song from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Don was playing. At the end of the video, the Shershaah actor flashed his sexy smile to the camera. Nonetheless to say, the movie Don’s song was suiting Sidharth’s hot style. His fans also showered love as soon as he posted the video on social media.

Watch Sidharth’s video here

To note, the actor is all set to rule the hearts with Karan Johar produced- Yodha, and the shooting for the film is currently underway. Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He was last seen in the movie Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani and garnered lots of appreciation from the fans.

