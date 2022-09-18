Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome in casuals as his look from 'Yodha' sets go viral in Delhi; See PICS

Sidharth Malhotra has now become one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor manages to charm everyone with his acting and personality. Currently, Sidharth is filming for Dharma Productions' upcoming film, Yodha which is slated to be a huge actioner. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

A few days back Sidharth jetted off to Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for the film along with Raashii. Now, Sidharth is currently in Delhi and his look from the sets of Yodha is doing rounds on social media. The actor is seen looking handsome as ever in casuals as he sported a navy blue sweater and wore brown pants along with it. Meanwhile, Yodha is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022 and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.