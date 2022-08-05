Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome in yellow shirt as he shares new selfie; Kiara Advani is all hearts

Sidharth Malhotra’s new photo on social media has all the love from rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Every once in a while, Sidharth takes to his Instagram space and treats fans and followers to glimpses of his personal and professional lives. Fans too swoon over his photos and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Sidharth took to the ‘gram yet again and shared a new photo where he looks effortlessly dapper. Have you seen it yet?

Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra’s photo

Earlier today, Sidharth took to the photo-and-video sharing site and shared a new selfie with his fans. In the picture, seemingly clicked at one of his travel adventures, Sidharth can be seen looking unquestionably handsome as she donned a bright blue yellow shirt. The Kapoor and Sons actor also donned a pair of chic shades, and his hair was nicely done. He smiled at the camera, as he clicked the selfie from a low angle. Sharing the photo, Sidharth captioned the post, “’You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong’ - Sue Fitzmaurice”.

As soon as he shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Selfie expert Malhotra saheb giving us good weekend vibes.” While another follower commented, “SO HANDSOME.” Among others, rumoured girlfriend and actress Kiara Advani also reacted to Sidharth’s photo as she left a heart reaction to his post.

Take a look:

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. The duo has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. However, their public appearances together and frequent vacations together are all the proof fans need. Speaking of which, recently, they also jetted off to Dubai to celebrate Kiara’s birthday on the 31st of July.

On the work front, Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Yodha, Thank God, and Indian Air Force in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara has Govinda Naam Mera and SatyaPrem Ki Katha in her kitty.

ALSO READ: How much do you know Sidharth Malhotra? Take our quiz and prove your love for actor