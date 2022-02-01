Sidharth Malhotra looks like a real ‘Yodha’ in this sunkissed pic as he begins working on the film

Sidharth Malhotra has had quite an exciting 2021. The actor was appreciated for his role as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. But, 2022 is also going to be super exciting for the actor as he has an action film, Yodha lined up. It was only recently that Karan Johar made this announcement and introduced his lead actor and now it looks like the team of the film is ready to roll. Sid took to his Instagram handle today and shared a sunkissed picture of him looking handsome as he begins working on Yodha.

In the picture we can see Sidharth Malhotra standing side face, looking away from the camera. The rising sun brightly shines on him and make him glow under the sun. Sid’s rugged look is adding to the picture. The actor can be seen wearing a white tee amidst the beautiful view of Bhopal. Sharing this stunning picture of him, Sidharth wrote, “Opportunities are like sunrises.If you wait too long, you miss them.” - William Arthur Ward.” The moment he shared this picture, fans started showering love in the comments section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dating news have spread on the internet like a wildfire. Although, both the stars have never publicly spoken about their relationship, their recent vacation and being spotted together at the airport before the New Year celebration kind of made the speculation about them being a couple stronger. They came back to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year together and were snapped at the airport.

Sidharth and Kiara's fans cannot wait for the rumoured couple to make it official.

