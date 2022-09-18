Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate during shooting for Yodha; WATCH
Yodha co starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will be releasing on November 11.
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God’s Manike song has been released recently and was an immediate hit. The actor is currently in the national capital New Delhi and is prepping for his next release titled Yodha. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead role and will be Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, his pictures shooting Yodha at India Gate went viral and today fans came to meet their favourite stars.
The actor also took out time from his shoot and greeted fans. He wore a black vest and grey pants with a pair of sneakers. As soon as he arrived, fans started screaming and trying to take selfies. He shook hands with everyone. A few days ago, Sidharth was in Kullu Manali to shoot for the film along with Raashii. This is Raashii’s first Bollywood film. Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii also has an interesting string of projects to her credit.
Watch the video here:
The actress will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' as well as teaming with the stellar team of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's next action thriller show.
Sidharth will be seen in Thank God co starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The fantasy-comedy is directed by Indra Kumar and will be releasing on October 25. The actor will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline.
