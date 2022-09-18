Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate during shooting for Yodha; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God’s Manike song has been released recently and was an immediate hit. The actor is currently in the national capital New Delhi and is prepping for his next release titled Yodha. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead role and will be Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, his pictures shooting Yodha at India Gate went viral and today fans came to meet their favourite stars.

The actor also took out time from his shoot and greeted fans. He wore a black vest and grey pants with a pair of sneakers. As soon as he arrived, fans started screaming and trying to take selfies. He shook hands with everyone. A few days ago, Sidharth was in Kullu Manali to shoot for the film along with Raashii. This is Raashii’s first Bollywood film. Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii also has an interesting string of projects to her credit.