Sidharth Malhotra meets mini Kiara at Thank God screening; His reaction is the best thing on Internet today

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently enjoying the release of his Diwali release, Thank God. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. On Tuesday, Sidharth was seen arriving for the special screening of his film along with his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani . Sidharth and Rakul, who was also present at the venue, were seen surprising the audience in the theatre.

Sidharth was seen surrounded by his fans while he was interacting and taking pictures with them. A little girl was also seen coming ahead to get a picture with him. He was seen asking who was she while happily posing with her for the picture. Her mom was heard replying, 'She is my daughter Kiara'. Interestingly, Sidharth's expressions were captured. He said, "Oh Kiara! Okay, lovely name' while raising his eyebrows. Have a look:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans of Kiara and Sidharth were seen gushing over it. They were in complete awe of Sidharth's expression.

Sidharth and Kiara's marriage rumours

The rumours of them dating each other have been floating for a long time now. But they have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance. Recently, on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor indirectly hinted at her wedding. He said, 'Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie'.

Work front

Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha with Disha Patani. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kiara has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.