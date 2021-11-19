Sidharth Malhotra is ‘munda kukkad kamaal da’ in a pagri as he attends Dilli ki Shaadi; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the hottest actors of Bollywood. He is on a roll in his professional front. The actor is basking in the success of his recently released war drama and has won a lot of hearts with it. Well, it was only yesterday that Karan Johar announced a new action film titled Yodha with Sid in the lead and this news has got all the fans excited. Well, now the actor took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of him wearing a pagri as he attends a wedding in Delhi and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off him.