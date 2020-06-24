Sidharth Malhotra on nepotism: Never thought it was possible to become a Bollywood actor with no connections

Sidharth Malhotra spoke about not having any connections to the films and how he never thought he could make it when he was a teenager. Read on to know what did he say.

made her acting debut with 's Student Of The Year, however, he had started his career in films as an assistant director and was rather sceptical about an outsider making it in Bollywood. The conversation around nepotism has been getting deeper and bigger with each passing day since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone shocked. Apart from mental health, many celebrities have been talking about nepotism and Sidharth too, spoke about it recently.

The actor went on to say during a chat how he never thought as a teenager that is was possible to become a Bollywood actor coming from Delhi with no connections to the films. He added how his parents were never shaping him up to become an actor but to become a good human being, he'd rather say. The actor also went on to say how he feels he has inherited some basic qualities from his family which he gives to other people. He said, "I mean this with utmost humility and not saying that I am a perfect example, but just to say that there are some basic qualities, I think I have inherited from my family and that’s what I keep giving to people."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Tara Sutaria co-starrer Marjaavaan and up ahead, we will see him share screen space with Kiara Advani in Shershaah. Reports have it that the movie might be heading for an OTT release given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe rumoured GF Kiara Advani in one word; Here’s what he said

Credits :We the Planet

Share your comment ×