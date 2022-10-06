Sidharth Malhotra on the attention he gets: 'Okay as an actor but not in personal life'

I am a private person': Sidharth Talking to Pinkvilla, the Shershaah actor said, “Genuinely, I am a private person. Maybe I don’t come from that background. I never had. Yeah, it always has been that private person. You know my grandfather was in the Army, and my dad was in Merchant Navy. We were not you know social outgoing people. It’s a very middle-class upbringing and I still take a while to gaze the kind you know the paps outside the house, outside this place, trying to get your picture, a moment. It’s still kind of out-of-body experience why they are being so excited to see these regular day-to-day things.”He further said, “I understand when I am coming from film promos it's okay but these day-to-day things you know, people walking out of the gym- I don’t know what’s the big deal out of it.”

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next release Thank God. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. It is all set to release this Diwali and the actor is excited about it. Well, it will not be wrong to call him one of the finest actors in the industry. He has created a special place in the hearts of his fans. But there is one thing that Sidharth is not okay about. He opened up about the attention he gets and how it also affects his personal life.'

Attention to his personal life

Sidharth also spoke about his personal life and how he gets affected. “As long as they are not disrespecting or pushing the boundaries or being unreasonable I think it's fine. Sometimes when they try to dig in too deep or try to make stories out of just people that you are meeting or hanging out I think that’s not a call for at times. Okay with the attention in general as an actor now not in personal life,” he added.

Sidharth and Kiara dating rumours:

There are rumours for a long time that Sidharth and Kiara are dating. Well, the actors have never said anything about it. There have been times when both have been spotted together. During Koffee with Karan 7 episode, Karan had asked him if he was dating Kiara Advani. On this, Sidharth didn't deny it and said, "I am manifesting it". Karan added, "That you are marrying Kiara Advani". Sid then added, "I am manifesting a brighter future." "With Kiara Advani," Karan said. Then, the Shershaah actor said, "If it would be her, then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see."

To note, Sidharth and Kiara worked together in Shershaah for the first time. It was a super hit and the actor received a lot of praise for his acting.

When Sidharth said that nobody took him seriously:

The actor in the interview also mentioned that during his initial days, anybody including his family members never thought that he will become an actor. He said that his friends used to make fun of him. “For me being on that first film, you know getting such a massive launch is a big milestone in my life. Now when I look back at 10 years okay great I thought that was the difficult part to get in there. But then I realise the struggles one has to be or go through to sustain themselves. It’s a big task to entertain this country and be in this business,” he said.

Clash of Thank God with Ram Setu:

Sidharth said it depends upon the audience and also wished good luck to Akshay Kumar. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.Sidharth’s

Upcoming projects:

The actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

