Sidharth Malhotra oozes 'Kala Chashma' vibes as he gets goofy with Instagram filter and clicks a cool selfie

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story to share a selfie where he is seen trying out a shades Instagram filter. The Mission Majnu actor left fans in awe of his smile as he donned a 'Kala Chashma' in the selfie.
985 reads Mumbai
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been in the headlines lately as he has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Amid this, the handsome actor often shares updates on his Instagram handle about his life and work and keeps fans engaged. From his workout videos to BTS from the sets, the Mission Majnu actor keeps sharing posts on his social media handles. Recently, Sidharth took time off from work to share a selfie that has now gone viral among the actor's fan clubs on social media. 

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared a selfie in which he is seen sitting comfortably while chilling in his time off from shoot. The Shershaah actor is seen clad in a white tee in the selfie. Sidharth applied a shades filter on Instagram to his selfie and shared it on his handle. Adding a touch of 'Kala Chashma' vibes to the photo, the actor also captioned the photo with the hook line from his and Katrina Kaif's chartbuster song from Baar Baar Dekho. 

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "#KalaChashma" on the selfie. In no time, the photo was shared by several fan clubs of the Shershaah actor and many loved his charming smile. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut. In a recent chat, Rashmika was all praises for Sidharth and even revealed how he helped her with the dialect during the shoot. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Besides this, Sidharth also has Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021. Sidharth is also a part of Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn

