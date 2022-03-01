Sidharth Malhotra is our modern-day Raj in his black leather jacket and sarson ka khet; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra often grabs attention for his rumoured relationship with actress Kiara Advani. Both are tight-lipped about their relationship but seeing them together is no less than a dream. They were seen together in Shershaah and the film received a good response from the fans. Well, apart from this, the actor also enjoys a huge fan following. Today, he shared a series of pictures that gave us major Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge vibes. He is looking dapper in a leather jacket.

Along with the pictures, Sidharth also shared a motivational quote and wrote, “It will never be perfect.Make it work.“ - Life #BeRealNotPerfect #WorkForIt.” In the photos, the actor is wearing a leather jacket paired with a grey t-shirt and light colour denim. He is posing while standing on the farm and is looking very handsome. As soon as he posted the pictures, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, Sidharth and Kiara were seen together at actor Shahid’s birthday bash at his residence.

Sidharth wore a green and black checkered shirt and black trousers. The rumoured couple also posed for pictures post the birthday bash.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, followed by Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor had shared the poster of Yodha on his Instagram handle. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

