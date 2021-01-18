Sidharth Malhotra is overwhelmed by the love and care received for his birthday; Pens thankful note for fans

Sidharth Malhotra, who received love on his 36th birthday, took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude to his fans. Check out his post below.

The heartthrob recently celebrated his 36th birthday on 16 January with his family. The actor was inundated by heartwarming wishes from his fans and dear pals. In fact, he also received sweet birthday shout outs from his friends from the film industry. Now, the Student of the Year star is overwhelmed by all the love he received on his special day. Sidharth took to social media to express his gratitude for "the love and care he received over the weekend."

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Marjaavaan star dropped a stunning photo of himself where he is seen flaunting his suave look. Alongside it, he penned a thankful note for his ardent fans. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Overwhelmed by the love & care received over the weekend. Feeling emotional and Grateful, thank you big love and hug.” In the click, we can see Sidharth showing off his radiant smile as he poses amid the beautiful background. He looks dapper in a white tee as he strikes a perfect pose for the camera.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, several celebrities including her rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, , , Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon among others showered birthday love on him.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will next be in the upcoming film titled Shershaah with Kiara. Bankrolled by , the movie has been directed Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Army officer Captain Vikram Batra.

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

