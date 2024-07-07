Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his 25th death-anniversary: ‘We remember and honour you today and always’

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 released Shershaah, co-starring Kiara Advani. Ever since then, the actor is often seen remembering the real-life hero with heartfelt notes on special occasions through social media. Now, today on the occasion of Batra’s 25th death anniversary, the actor remembered him with a poignant message.

Sidharth Malhotra remembers Capt. Vikram Batra on his 25th death-anniversary

Today, on July 7, a while back, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a powerful photograph of Captain Vikram Batra beaming a bright smile as he held a huge held rifle in his hand. In addition to this, we can also see a couple of army men standing right behind him with weapons in their hands. It goes without saying that the photo exuded courage and bravery in their eyes.

Alongside the photo, the Shershaah actor wrote a long note expressing, "Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra, it's been 25 years since your fearless actions and ultimate sacrifice made history. Your legacy to this day remains the highest ideals of bravery and honour. We remember and honour you today and always for 'Yeh Dil Mange More'. Jai Hind, (accompanied by an Indian flag emoji)."

He also added hashtags like, #CaptainVikramBatra #25YearsOfKargilVijay #Kargil.

Take a look;

About Shershaah

The 2019 released film directed by Vishnuvardhan was a biographical drama film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra while Kiara Advani featured as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It went on to receive the coveted Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. The web show also starred Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you in May that Sidharth and Kriti Sanon are discussing a romantic comedy with Dinesh Vijan.

A source close to the development had also revealed that the romantic comedy will be directed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for Dasvi. He further mentioned that things are in a very nascent stage at the moment, and there will be a clear picture of the outcome of this project when the dotted lines are signed.

