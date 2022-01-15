Sidharth Malhotra pens down life lesson for fans: ‘Change your thinking & it will change your life’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is an avid social media user. The actor who has a huge fan following never ceases to impress his fans with his work and selection of movies. The ‘Shershaah’ star keeps on updating fans of his activities by posting intriguing pictures on his social media handles. Well recently, Sidharth Malhotra followed the suit and treated his fans by posting a stunning picture of himself, and his followers can’t stop gushing over their favourite actor. The actor indulged in some contemplation and thinking and penned down a useful life lesson for his fans.

The ‘Student of The Year’ actor took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of himself striking ‘hmm’ pose. The photo sees the handsome star as he looks up and ponders about something. The actor is seen donning a casual look as he donned a blue denim jacket over a light shade shirt. The actor looks suave with his messy shiny hair and a light beard. Sidharth’s deep brown eyes are enough to steal the hearts of his million fans. The ‘Ek Villain’ star is seen striking a pose for the lens as he rests his hand on his chin and flaunts his chiselled jawline.

Taking to the captions, the ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor penned down a life lesson for his fans. He wrote, “My hmm pose. Change your thinking & it will change your life...” As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Sidharth’s fans started showering the actor with love by dropping red heart emoticons. As the actor is about to ring in his birthday in a few hours, his fans began a countdown and some of them even showered birthday wishes on the star.

On the professional front, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

