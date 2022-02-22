Sidharth Malhotra pens a heartbreaking note as his pet Oscar passes away; Anushka Sharma mourns his demise

Sidharth Malhotra posted today that his beloved dog, Oscar has passed away. The actor is mourning the loss and shared a series of pictures on his Instagram. He even penned down a long note for him in which he mentioned what Oscar meant to him. Sidharth said that he was with him for the last 11 years and was like a companion. We had earlier reported that Oscar passed away due to kidney failure and was not keeping well for a long time. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also mourned the loss.

Sidharth wrote, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.”

Anushka Sharma also dropped a comment saying ‘RIP Oscar’. Fans also dropped heart emojis.

Read the full post here:

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha. He will soon begin the shooting. He also has Mission Majnu in his kitty. The actor was last seen in Shershaah which was released on the digital platform. Kiara was seen opposite him.

