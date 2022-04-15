Sidharth Malhotra pens a sweet message for the newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: All the love and happiness

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married now. The couple tied the knot on Thursday (April 14) at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's house Vastu. The duo's wedding had only a few friends and family members in attendance. The couple's nuptials were a very private and intimate affair. After the wedding, Alia took to Instagram to officially announce her wedding with Ranbir for the first time. For the wedding, both the bride and the groom twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits

Sharing dreamy photos, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned it, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Soon after, commenting on Alia's official announcement post, Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the newlyweds and wrote, "Congratulations guys! all the love and happiness." Apart from Siddharth, other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakhri and others congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The duo officially made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

