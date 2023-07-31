Sidharth Malhotra pens sweetest note for his ‘Ki’ aka Kiara Advani on her birthday

Kiara Advani rang her 31st birthday on Monday with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The birthday girl celebrated her special day in an exotic destination, surrounded by her special one. Millions of fans and social media followers showered the JugJugg Jeeyo star with their pure love and good wishes. But the most special and most-awaited birthday wish for Kiara came a little later in the day.

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘adventure’ filled birthday wish for Kiara Advani

Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and shared a delightful video of him and Kiara which will surely up your adrenaline rush. The video, which was originally shared by Kiara on her Instagram, and shows the Shershaah stars jumping off together from a cruise into the blue waters. In the background, the star couple can be heard screaming in excitement as they take a dip together in the majestic water body. Later, they can be seen swimming together, smiling as they look at the camera.

While the birthday girl looked sexy in a black and white monokini, her better half flaunted his bare body and opted only for red shorts. In his sweet birthday note for his wife, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday KI! Here’s to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.” He even dropped a cute red heart the caption for Kiara.

Previously, Kiara, who shared the video from her birthday celebrations dropped the video and wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee…#blessed #grateful for every day and all the love (sic).”

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Advani also received love from her industry buddies. They took to their social media handles and showered love and admiration. Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor among several others extended their heartfelt wishes for Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. After dating for over a few years, Sid and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, this year in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.