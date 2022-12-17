Sidharth Malhotra pours ‘red heart’ to Kiara Advani for her ‘outstanding’ reaction on Mission Majnu teaser

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable celebrities in B-Town. They both are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time, and if reports are to be believed, they plan to get married next year. Though they have often met each other on numerous occasions, the bond between the duo grew stronger after they worked on the 2021 film Shershaah together. On Friday, the teaser of Sidharth’s upcoming film Mission Majnu was unveiled in the national capital. Soon, he received heaps of praise for this upcoming film including one from his special fan and lady love Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra drops a ‘red heart’ for Kiara Advani. Here is why. The makers of the film Mission Majnu unveiled the teaser of the film on Friday in the national capital. Moments after it was released, Sidharth was mobbed by his fans for selfies and received heaps of praise for his film. The Student of The Year actor was present near the historic India Gate for promotion purposes. Amidst such developments, Sidharth received a lovely appreciation message from his lady love Kaira Advani which read, “Outstanding. Looking Forward.” In this Instagram story, the Govinda Naam Mera actress attached a bunch of fire emoticons to shower her support and love for the film, including her love for Sidharth Malhotra. Reacting to this message, Sidharth wrote, “Thanks Ki” with a heart and smiley-faced emoticon.

About Mission Majnu Mission Majnu is an upcoming film on Netflix directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. This action thriller features Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and is set to release on January 19 next year.