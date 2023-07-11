Sidharth Malhotra proves again why he is the ideal husband; Watch his reaction as he talks about Kiara Advani

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been setting couple goals since they tied the knot earlier this year. The duo, known for their stellar performances on the silver screen, has also been admired for their chemistry and camaraderie off-screen. Their love story has been the subject of much speculation and fanfare. Sidharth's recent heartfelt comments about his wife Kiara further solidify their bond and showcase why he is the perfect husband.

Sidharth Malhotra blushes as he talks about Kiara Advani

During a recent interaction, the Shershaah actor openly expressed his admiration for Kiara Advani, referring to her as a 'treasure' in his life. The actor's genuine affection and love for his wife were evident as he spoke about their married life. The video has gone viral where Sidharth can be seen blushing and smiling as he talks about Kiara. The host addresses Kiara as 'bhabhi', to which Sidharth instantly replies, "My wife, my life partner, Kiara, my most prized treasure." Then the actor adds, “Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I got married recently. I am very happy)." Sidharth looks handsome in a brown jacket and shoes with cargo pants and a matching tee shirt.

Watch the video of Sidharth here:

Sidharth talks about his marriage with Kiara

Sidharth's genuine emotions and the affectionate way he talks about Kiara have left fans in awe, appreciating the respect and love he displays towards his wife. He also talked about his marriage and said, “Marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life." Reacting to the video, netizens showered their love for Sidharth and Kiara. One wrote, "God bless both of u sidkiara." Another commented, "Wishing you loads of healthy babies."

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year at Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. They are enjoying marital bliss and are often spotted shelling out major couple goals.

