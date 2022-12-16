Sidharth Malhotra raises Delhi’s temperature in maroon turtle neck, launches Mission Majnu teaser; PICS

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna as their film Mission Majnu is all set to release. Social media is buzzing today as everyone is talking about this film since the teaser was released. Well, Sidharth arrived in the capital city of Delhi to launch the teaser of his film. The actor stood in front of India Gate with an entire set-up for the teaser launch and was snapped looking handsome as ever. We bet he was surely raising the temperature of Delhi with his looks.

In the pictures, we can see Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper in a maroon-colored turtleneck sweater. He layered it with a maroon blazer and wore it over black trousers. The actor completed his look with shiny black formal shoes and we bet it would be difficult for you to take your eyes off her. Sidharth greeted all his fans with the brightest smile and the happiness of launching the teaser of Mission Majnu on such a large scale is evident on his face.

About Mission Majnu

Meanwhile, the teaser of Mission Majnu is slated to release tomorrow. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and wrote in his caption: "Kya aap iss Majnu se milne ke liye taiyaar hain? MISSION MAJNU. TEASER OUT TOMORROW. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023." In the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent, while Rashmika plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the work front, Sidharth will next star in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. He will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.