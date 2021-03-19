Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna give us a glimpse of fun on sets amid night shoots for 'Mission Majnu'

Mission Majnu shoot is currently going on in Lucknow and both Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are shooting together. Recently, fans got a sneak peek into Sidharth and Rashmika's night shoot and it will leave you laughing.

Since the time and Rashmika Mandanna headed down to Lucknow for the shoot of Mission Majnu together, fans have been quite excited. From dropping glimpses of their on-set fun to sharing experiences of night shoot via photos, Sidharth and Rashmika are ensuring that fans get a glimpse of their work shenanigans via their social media posts. While the shoot is in full swing, Sidharth and Rashmika never fail to have fun while working and well, a recent selfie gives us a look at their night shoot fun.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a stunning glimpse of how Sidharth along with Mission Majnu producer Amar Butala were having fun during the 2 Am night shoot of the film. In the photo, Sidharth could be seen hiding his face with Rashmika's dupatta and likewise, the gorgeous actress also joined him. The producer also is captured with a goofy expression on his face. Seeing the photo, fans get a closer look of how Sidharth and Rashmika are having fun while working late nights for their film.

Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote, "Night shoots got us like..." The same photo was shared by Sidharth on his Instagram handle and Amar Butala as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mission Majnu will mark the Bollywood debut for Rashmika and for it, she has been pretty excited. When she joined the shoot, she had expressed the same with a post. On the other hand, Sidharth also has been sharing photos and videos while working on the spy film. In the film, Sidharth will be seen as a covert operative. It is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and jointly produced by Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP.

