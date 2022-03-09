Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika's Mission Majnu to release on 10 June; BO clash with Govinda Naam Mera
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna.
Sharing the poster, RSVP captioned it, "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022."
With a 10 June release date, the film will now clash with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal's Govind Naam Mera. Earlier, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj was also slated to release on 10 June. However, the actor decided to instead release his period drama on the previous weekend of 3 June.
Take a look:
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, Mission Majnu is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the action thriller will also see Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Bhumi Pednekar’s FIRST LOOK from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a vibe