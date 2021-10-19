Sidharth Malhotra REACTS to '9 Years Of Sidharth Malhotra' fan trend as Student Of The Year turns 9

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had made his snazzy entry in Bollywood with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year co-starring debutantes Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan 9 years ago. Today, as the film clocks 9 years, Sidharth too has completed 9 years in the Indian film industry. The Shershaah actor enjoys a considerable fan base and to celebrate the same, his fans began trending '9 Years of Sidharth Malhotra' on social media last evening and are continuing to celebrate the milestone for the actor.

Now, Sidharth also has reacted to the good wishes and love pouring in on him as he clocks 9 years in Bollywood. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidharth expressed his love and gratitude for fans who began to trend '9 Years of Sidharth Malhotra.' Sharing the trend in a photo on Twitter, Sidharth wrote, "Thank you for the love tonight and for the past 9 years #Sidians Love n Respect. #TeamSidharthMalhotra." The Shershaah actor's fans have been celebrating his run in the business on social media and sharing the moments that they have loved on Twitter.

Meanwhile, recently, Sidharth treated fans with a glimpse from his shoot diaries on set and left them mesmerised. The handsome star was seen immersed in a bathtub with candles lit around him. Rakul Preet Singh also had reacted to the photo.

Now, on the work front, after the success of Shershaah, Sidharth will now be seen in a spy thriller, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The shoot of the film was completed a few weeks back and Sidharth and Rashmika joined their crew to celebrate it in the city. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

