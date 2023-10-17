Sidharth Malhotra REACTS as paps congratulate him for Shershaah's National Award win-VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra's as Army officer Captain Vikram Batra in the biographical war film Shershaah met with critical acclaim. Even though he could not bag the Best Actor award, the film was bestowed with the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) at the 69th National Film Awards. Today, the paparazzi spotted and congratulated the actor.

Paps congratulate Sidharth Malhotra over Shershaah's win

Today, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were handed over the awards in New Delhi. Karan Johar and the director of Shershaah Vishnuvardhan flew to New Delhi to attend the prestigious event. The film's lead actor, Sidharth Malhotra was recently snapped by paparazzi as they congratulated him over the win and said, "Congratulations, Sidharth bhai!". In response, the actor thanked them all and posed for the cameras. Donned in casuals, the actor looked stunning in the video.

Check out the video!

Sidharth Malhotra expresses his gratitude over Shershaah's win

Right after the film bagged the National Award, the actor took to Instagram and wrote: "Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah! The award received today is a tribute to hardwork, determination, and patriotism. Its significance will remain etched in my heart forever. Deep gratitude and respect to my entire team, and above all, to you for your constant support."

Check out his post!

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Srivastava. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the dual role of Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara Advani plays his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Karan Johar co-produced it under his Dharma Productions banner. The film was initially planned for a theatrical release but was finally released on OTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon release, both the film and its lead actors were praised.

