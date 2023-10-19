Sidharth Malhotra REACTS to being asked about on-screen reunion with Kiara Advani

Actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot with Kiara Advani on the 7th of February this year. The duo together oozes romance as has set some serious couple goals lately. While their real-life chemistry often leaves fans smitten, their on-screen romance in the film Shershaah, which was awarded at the 69th National Film Awards recently, was also loved by many. Recently, the actor was asked if the husband-wife duo can be seen sharing the big screen together once again. Read on to know Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction to it.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen sharing the screen space with his wife and actress Kiara Advani in Shershaah in 2021. During a recent question and answer session held with the Hasee Toh Phasee actor, a fan questioned Malhotra when will he be seen reuniting with Kiara.

“@SidMalhotra When are we going to see our #SidKiara onscreen next? #AskSid,” the fan asked. To this, Sidharth Malhotra responded saying, “Will let you know.” Notably, his intriguing response left several fans awaiting the highly anticipated reunion.

“We want Sid Kiara live again,” commented a fan on his post on X and another fan noted, “waiting”. “Lkn kab (But when),” questioned another fan as they look forward to the duo’s collaboration.

Notably, the actor was also questioned about his favorite character that he has ever played on the big screen. To this, the actor responded, “Capt.Vikram Batra.”

More about Shershaah

Released in 2021, the biographical war drama revolved around the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Notably, it was also awarded the prestigious Special Jury Award recently at the 69th National Film Awards.

Notably, actress Kiara Advani, who is Sidharth Malhotra’s wife, also played the actor’s love interest Dimple Cheema in the film.

