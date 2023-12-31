Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Delhi Police’s filmy warning for all to not be an Animal in New Year celebration
As the country is celebrating the last day of 2023, Delhi Police took the filmy route and shared a witty post to warn people to be safe and sensible with their celebrations.
2023 has been a successful year for the Indian film industry as it saw many movies make it big at the box office. Since India houses scores of people having filmy keeda, Delhi Police decided to warn them on New Year’s Eve in the language they understand. Read on to learn all about the filmy warning.
Delhi Police goes filmy to warn citizens on New Year’s Eve
In just a couple of minutes, we will be bidding adieu to 2023 and giving a warm welcome to 2024 with our loved ones around. While we’re celebrating the last day of the year with pomp and enthusiasm, the cops are out in the December winter to ensure the safety of the citizens on New Year’s Eve. Hence, they also took the filmy route to warn everyone to be safe and sensible with their celebrations.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the Delhi Police dropped a witty warning. In it, they used the titles of many Indian movies to convey their message. Their post read, “New Year’s eve par Mast Me Rehne Ka, lekin Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, agar Animal banke Bawaal ya Non Stop Dhamaal machaya toh kahin aesa na ho 2024 ka pehla din apni The Great Indian Family k bajaaye Indian Police Force ke saath manaana pade.”
Sharing the post, they also wrote in the captions, “SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!”
Take a look:
Their funny yet interesting post grabbed the attention of Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actor shared their post on his Instagram stories and called them ‘Savage’.
Take a look:
