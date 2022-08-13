Sidharth Malhotra recalls a long journey with Kiara Advani, says he 'didn't mind it'; WATCH her cute response

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are not just among the endearing on screen couples but also are adored off the screen. The Shershaah duo, in real life, is rumoured to be dating and their shippers cannot help but gush every time they come together. Recently, to mark one year of Shershaah, Kiara and Sidharth hosted an Instagram live session for their fans. The two remembered fun moments while shooting their film and one of the instances that Sidharth recalled was a long journey travelling from Chandigarh to Palampur. However, he said he didn't mind it with Kiara.

Sidharth admits he didn't mind the long journey with Kiara

During the Instagram live session with Kiara, Sidharth recalled how the journey from Chandigarh to a monastery near Palampur was quite long for them during the shoot of Shershaah. Kiara is seen teasing Sidharth over it in the video. However, Sidharth went on to reveal that he didn't mind the long journey as Kiara was with him. Hearing this, Kiara is seen blushing and saying, "Arre Arre Arre None of these feelings came out there. You were doing your own thing in the car. I was doing my own thing." Sidharth replied, "I was feeling it from inside please."

Have a look at Sidharth and Kiara's banter HERE

Not just this, in the Instagram live session, Kiara and Sidharth also recalled the shoot days and revealed that after pack up, they used to be excited to prep for the next day of shoot back in the day. At first, Kiara and Sidharth began their live separately and by the end of it, the two got together as fans requested them to sit together during the live session.

The rumoured couple interacted with their fans and even dropped a cute reel where they recreated a moment from Shershaah on the movie's first anniversary as a surprise for fans. Not just this, Kiara and Sidharth hinted at doing another film together and left fans excited about it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth had been shooting for Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. The web series marks Sidharth's digital debut with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Besides this, he has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. On the other hand, Kiara is shooting for her film with Ram Charan. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read|Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate 1 year of Shershaah: To a story that touched hearts of India & beyond