Sidharth Malhotra relishes delicious food during his Turkey trip; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He entered in the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and since then there is no looking back for him. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, he gives a glimpse of his daily routine to his loved ones. And, anyone who follows Sidharth on social media must know that the actor is currently in Turkey.

Just a while back, he shared a photo in the stories section of Instagram. In the picture, the actor can be seen relishing delicious food. He wore casual attire and completed his look with sunglasses. By looking at the photo, it is safe to say that he is enjoying his Turkey trip to the fullest.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that the actor will be joining hands with Rohit Shetty for his OTT debut which will be a part of Shetty's much talked about cop universe, and shared a photo on social media in a cop avatar.

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in November 2021 that Rohit Shetty will be collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah which turned out to be a big hit on OTT. He has an action thriller titled Yodha in the pipeline as well as Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra as a part of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe; PIC