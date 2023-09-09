Sidharth Malhotra remembers real life Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary; See post

Sidharth Malhotra has delivered countless hit performances after marking his debut with Karan Johar’s 2012 hit, Student Of The Year, which was also the debut movie of actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth has been catching eyeballs for his impeccable work since then. While he has played various memorable roles, his character of Captain Vikram Batra in the heart warming flick, Shershaah has left the audience hooked to his work. Now, the reel life Shershaah has shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter) to remember the real life Shershaah on his 49th birth anniversary.



Sidharth Malhotra’s X post for Captain Vikram Batra



Paying homage to the late Kargil War hero, our Bollywood hero penned down a sweet note on X where he said, “Remembering the real life Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra, on his 49th birth anniversary today. His bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us all.” Many real and reel life Shershaah fans reacted to his post. While a fan said “Yeh dil maange more” another fan said “Bro thx for remembering our friend the real hero of Bharat”. An X user commented, “Yes absolutely Right Sidharth Malhotra We Love him a Lot Happy Birthday to him on his 49th birthday.”

Shershaah bags the Special Jury Award at 69th National Film Awards



Released in 2021, Shershaah revolves around Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil War. The OTT hit also starred Kiara Advani who played the actor’s love interest in the movie. The movie proceeded to attract audience’s attention and with the actors’ impeccable performances, Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards last month. Expressing gratitude, the Sidharth posted on Instagram saying, “#Shershaah is a special film for me. I’m honoured and humbled as it becomes my first film to win a National Award. Thank you and congratulations to our entire team.” Actress Kiara Advani also shared a post and captioned it, “This win is so so special. Such a humbling moment for our entire team, truly grateful for the immense love our film Shershaah has received.”

