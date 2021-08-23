Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ & shares glimpse in this PHOTO

Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Mission Majnu’, a patriotic film based on true events. A few moments back, the actor took to Instagram to share the news of the development with fans. Posting a black and white photo of his reflection in a mirror, Sidharth wrote, “#MissionMajnu shoot resumes. See you in theatres”.

South star Rashmika Mandanna will be featuring opposite Sidharth in the film, thus making her debut in Bollywood. Rashmika had bagged the film during the pandemic, and read the script on Zoom calls. Talking about the film to Pinkvilla a few months back, the actress had said, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place." Both the lead actors keep on sharing glimpses of the shenanigans on the sets with fans on social media.

Check out his aforementioned Instagram post here:

Talking about ‘Mission Majnu’, the film is the story of a covert operative back in the 1970s and how it impacted the relationship between India and Pakistan. Sidharth will be essaying the role of a spy in the film. The first look poster featuring Sidharth was shared in December 2020 and it left fans excited. The film will be helmed by director Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. ‘Mission Majnu’ will be released in the theatres but the date is yet to be revealed.

