Sidharth Malhotra reveals having a ‘very extreme journey’ as he came from 'non-filmy' background

Sidharth Malhotra is currently one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and has never looked back. In his career of around a decade, Sidharth has been a part of several popular movies like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, etc. Now, the actor, who has completed a decade in Bollywood this year talked about his 'very extreme journey’ of coming from a 'non-filmy' background.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sidharth said: "I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today,” He added that his journey in the industry has been very extreme coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles. Further, Malhotra talked about his career arc, and said that it's just to show the people by his actions that anything is possible if one puts his mind into it.

The Shershaah actor said that people's opinion is not what a person has to go by always. "Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication, and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example for that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it," said Sidharth. He said that he still has miles to go to attain the tag of being an ‘icon’ as for him being an icon in the field is a little too early.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will feature next in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God. He will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty.

