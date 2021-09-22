Sidharth Malhotra reveals he was 'forced' to kiss Kiara Advani in Shershaah

Actor and Kiara Advani recently featured in the Vishnuvardhan helmed biographical film, Shershaah that released in the month of August this year. At the time of the film’s release, both the lead actors did not leave any stone unturned to promote their film. Speaking of which, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also appeared on the famous comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Although the Shershaah special episode was aired on September 4, now a new unseen clip of the show has surfaced online.

In the video, The Kapil Sharma Show host can be seen teasing the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani over their kissing scene in the film. It was at that time, when Sidharth jokingly revealed that he was forced to kiss Kiara Advani. The clip features Kapil asking Sidharth if the kissing scene was a part of the narrative or the actor added it as his own creative input. The Shershaah star candidly replied to the question revealing that 90% of the film depicts the real-life events that happened in the life of Param Vir Chakra-winner Captain Vikram Batra.

While doing so, he also said that 10% was added to shape the characters of the film. Host Kapil did not stop the interrogation and went on to further ask if the kissing scene was included in the 10% of the creative input. To which, Sidharth and Kiara both jokingly added that they kissed to shape the character, moreover, they were forced to do it.

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the biographical war film outlines the life of Param Vir Chakra-winner Captain Vikram Batra. The movie traces how the late soldier was posted in the army, along with his unique love story. Vikram Batra sacrificed his life during the Kargil War while protecting India and for the unversed, his girlfriend Dimple Cheema never married another man. Instead, she chose to live her life as the widow of the fierce soldier.

