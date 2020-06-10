  1. Home
Sidharth Malhotra reveals his favourite actor is Amitabh Bachchan and calls Akshay Kumar 'Big Brother'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan.
On Tuesday, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with fans where he answered a lot of questions.

When a user asked him about who's his favourite actor, Sidharth responded saying: "Amitabh Bachchan".

He also shared his views about his "Brothers" co-star Akshay Kumar.

Sidharth said that Akshay is like his "big brother".

Not only this, he also spoke about Salman Khan, praising his "heart".

On the film front, Sidharth will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.

Credits :IANS

