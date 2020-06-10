Sidharth Malhotra reveals his favourite actor is Amitabh Bachchan and calls Akshay Kumar 'Big Brother'
On Tuesday, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with fans where he answered a lot of questions.
When a user asked him about who's his favourite actor, Sidharth responded saying: "Amitabh Bachchan".
He also shared his views about his "Brothers" co-star Akshay Kumar.
Sidharth said that Akshay is like his "big brother".
Not only this, he also spoke about Salman Khan, praising his "heart".
On the film front, Sidharth will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.
Also Read Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe rumoured GF Kiara Advani in one word; Here’s what he said