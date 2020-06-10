Sidharth Malhotra reveals his favourite actor is Amitabh Bachchan and calls Akshay Kumar 'Big Brother'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with fans where he answered a lot of questions.

When a user asked him about who's his favourite actor, Sidharth responded saying: "Amitabh Bachchan".

He also shared his views about his "Brothers" co-star .

Sidharth said that Akshay is like his "big brother".

Not only this, he also spoke about , praising his "heart".

On the film front, Sidharth will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.

