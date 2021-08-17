Sidharth Malhotra on rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani: Both of us have regular lives & that’s what we connect on

The tinsel town of Bollywood is often filled with rumours, and the most exciting and mysterious ones are about who’s dating whom. As most rumours go– some end up being true, while others disappear into thin air like smoke. Whatever the case be, these stories feed fans’ imaginations, and curiosities, and that’s where the fun lies. Talking of dating rumours, the new buzz doing the round these days is that the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor Sidharth Malhotra is dating ‘Kabir Singh’ actress Kiara Advani!

While Sidharth and Kiara have not confirmed anything officially, Sidharth’s words for Kiara give us a few hints about their personal relationship. Recently, speaking to ETimes, the actor shared his thoughts on Kiara. He said, “I think even personally, there is a sense of regularness to her, which we both connect on. I am a boy who is from Delhi and I am not connected to the industry per se, but now have been here for many years. She has been working for a couple of years as well. We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish.”

Adding to this, the actor further said Kiara and he connect on the fact that they have regular lives. “Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on,” Sidharth said.

While the actors have not made an official announcement yet, Sidharth’s words for Kiara have us all the more excited!

