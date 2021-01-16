Sidharth Malhotra’s intimate birthday plans & wish REVEALED: I would really love for people to see Shershaah

In an interview, birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra revealed about his birthday plans, his wish for his fans and more.

Bollywood’s heartthrob , who is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film Thank God, has turned a year older today. The handsome and talented actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Fans, as well as his friends and colleagues from the industry, are pouring in sweet birthday wishes for the birthday boy. In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Sidharth has revealed about his birthday plans, his wish for his fans to watch his film Shershaah and more.

When asked about his birthday plans this year, he said that he is going to have an intimate birthday celebration with his family. “This year, I have got my parents here in town. So, I think something intimate maybe, nothing major planned. I missed family time last year, so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time,” the actor added.

After a tough 2020, Sidharth thinks 2021 is going to be very busy, creative, work-oriented year for him. After sitting in 2020, he finally got the opportunity to read several scripts and met so many people. He further added that he has selected the stories that he wants to be a part of. “I think 2021 will be all about work and doing different stories and churning out stuff in different genres and entertaining people,” Sidharth stated.

Talking about his birthday wish list, the actor said that he wishes people to see Shershaah because it is an amazing life story of a real-life hero, for which he has been working on for many years. “It has been a very long journey from different directors, different producers and finally we have this film. I would really love for people to see it,” concluded Sidharth.

