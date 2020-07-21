Sidharth Malhotra’s post on waiting to get back to normal resonates with all of us; See throwback PHOTO

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to drop a throwback photo from the sets of a film. The Shershaah star expressed his longing to get back on the sets of the film.

Amid the lockdown due to the COVID 19 crisis, several shoots of films were stalled and even Bollywood stars had cooped up inside their homes to stay safe. Now, it has been a while since work has been on a standstill and even Bollywood stars have begun to miss shoots. Speaking of this, recently, Marjaavaan star took to social media to express his wish to get back on the sets of film via a throwback photo. Sidharth has been staying at home and often shares photos of chilling with his pet.

Recently, however, Sidharth shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of a film and recalled the time of shoots. The Marjaavaan star yearned to go on the sets and to return to shoots with his post. Seeing Sidharth in a throwback photo, fans of the actor also rooted for work to resume. The actor was seen clad in a white shirt as he went behind the camera in the BTS photo from the sets of a film. Just like all his fans, Sidharth also seemed to be waiting for normalcy to return.

His caption read, “Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal! #DaysOnTheSet #Throwback.” Meanwhile, the actor recently paid his respects to the Captain Vikram Batra, the martyr of Kargil War whose biopic stars him as the lead actor. Sidharth will be seen playing the brave soldier of the Indian Army in Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and it is produced by . The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Here is Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×