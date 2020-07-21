  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra’s post on waiting to get back to normal resonates with all of us; See throwback PHOTO

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to drop a throwback photo from the sets of a film. The Shershaah star expressed his longing to get back on the sets of the film.
3692 reads Mumbai
News,Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra’s post on waiting to get back to normal resonates with all of us; See throwback PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the lockdown due to the COVID 19 crisis, several shoots of films were stalled and even Bollywood stars had cooped up inside their homes to stay safe. Now, it has been a while since work has been on a standstill and even Bollywood stars have begun to miss shoots. Speaking of this, recently, Marjaavaan star Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to express his wish to get back on the sets of film via a throwback photo. Sidharth has been staying at home and often shares photos of chilling with his pet. 

Recently, however, Sidharth shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of a film and recalled the time of shoots. The Marjaavaan star yearned to go on the sets and to return to shoots with his post. Seeing Sidharth in a throwback photo, fans of the actor also rooted for work to resume. The actor was seen clad in a white shirt as he went behind the camera in the BTS photo from the sets of a film. Just like all his fans, Sidharth also seemed to be waiting for normalcy to return. 

His caption read, “Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal! #DaysOnTheSet #Throwback.” Meanwhile, the actor recently paid his respects to the Captain Vikram Batra, the martyr of Kargil War whose biopic stars him as the lead actor. Sidharth will be seen playing the brave soldier of the Indian Army in Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and it is produced by Karan Johar. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

Here is Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal! #DaysOnTheSet #Throwback

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement