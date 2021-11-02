Sidharth Malhotra’s simple yet comfy outfit with a pinch of swag makes it a perfect airport look: PICS

Sidharth Malhotra is one stylish actor of Bollywood. He always manages to make heads turn with his fashion. The actor who has been in the limelight for the past couple of months after his film Shershaah released has been grabbing all the eyeballs and has fans attention. Well, Diwali is around the corner and during this time everyone mostly prefers to be with their families. The actor too is heading to Delhi, to spend time with his family. Sid was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning and his comfy airport look definitely grabbed all the attention.