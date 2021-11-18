Sidharth Malhotra’s surprise entry in Jasleen Royal’s video singing ‘Ranjha’ in a plane has our heart; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra is on a roll these days. The actor has an exciting lineup of films that is surely getting all his fans excited. Today Karan Johar made a big announcement about Sid’s next film Yodha and that has all the fans jumping with joy. Well, the actor has been basking on the success of his recently released film Shershaah. Fans have been going gaga not just about his acting and the storyline but also tripping over the songs in the film. Today, Jasleen Royal, who has sung one of the most popular songs from the album, took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her singing ‘Ranjha’. What caught our attention was Sid’s entry in the end.

The video begins with Jasleen Royal sitting in the flight and singing the popular song ‘Ranjha’ that has been winning hearts all across. This song has become one of the most-heard and most-loved songs of this album. You will be taken for a pleasant surprise when Sidharth Malhotra who is sitting right beside her was not in the frame suddenly comes in the frame and starts singing the song too. Both of them can be seen enjoying lip-syncing this song. Jasleen took to her Instagram handle to share this video and wrote, “Wait for it: ;).”

Take a look:

Today, Karan Johar took social media by storm after he announced his first action franchise titled as Yodha. While he had earlier shared a teaser on social media about this ‘kick of drama’, Karan has now unveiled more details about this project. Taking to Instagram, the ace filmmaker has shared the first look teaser of the action drama which will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra to headline Karan Johar's action franchise Yodha, to release on November 11, 2022; WATCH