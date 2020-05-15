Sidharth Malhotra says Akshay Kumar is just like his brother

Actor Sidharth Malhotra considers superstar Akshay Kumar as his "big brother".

Recently, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with his fans on Twitter. When a user asked him about his bond with Akshay, Sidharth happily responded, saying he is like his "big brother".

Sidharth also added a red heart emoji to his response.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Akshay have worked together in the film "Brothers", which was released in 2015.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film "Warriors".

Speaking of Sidharth's upcoming projects, he will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.

