Sidharth Malhotra says Akshay Kumar is just like his brother
Recently, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with his fans on Twitter. When a user asked him about his bond with Akshay, Sidharth happily responded, saying he is like his "big brother".
Sidharth also added a red heart emoji to his response.
For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Akshay have worked together in the film "Brothers", which was released in 2015.
Big brother https://t.co/rhicMEesvu
— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 14, 2020
Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film "Warriors".
Speaking of Sidharth's upcoming projects, he will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.
