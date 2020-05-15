  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra says Akshay Kumar is just like his brother

Actor Sidharth Malhotra considers superstar Akshay Kumar as his "big brother".
11801 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra says Akshay Kumar is just like his brotherSidharth Malhotra says Akshay Kumar is just like his brother
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with his fans on Twitter. When a user asked him about his bond with Akshay, Sidharth happily responded, saying he is like his "big brother".

Sidharth also added a red heart emoji to his response.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Akshay have worked together in the film "Brothers", which was released in 2015.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film "Warriors".

Speaking of Sidharth's upcoming projects, he will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah being readied for a digital release?

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement