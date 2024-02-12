Sidharth Malhotra says ‘everywhere together’ as he drops pics with Kiara Advani; fans gush over ‘power couple’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani epitomize style and elegance, standing out as one of the most popular couples in the film industry. The duo recently graced an event in Dubai, effortlessly flaunting their impeccable fashion sense. Sidharth shared stunning snapshots from the occasion, capturing moments of togetherness with Kiara, accompanied by the caption 'everywhere together.' Their fans, captivated by their charm and chemistry, showered the couple with adoration and praise.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their chemistry in pictures from recent event

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram, sharing a captivating series of pictures from an event in Dubai where he and his wife, Kiara Advani, graced the occasion together. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt caption penned by Sidharth: “Everywhere together, the One and Only by my side.”

Among the collection were striking images of the couple posing together at the event, while others showcased the Yodha actor confidently flaunting his look. A particularly breathtaking shot captured Sid and Kiara amidst a mesmerizing night view, while another depicted them gazing adoringly at each other as they strolled arm in arm.

Sidharth exuded sophistication in a crisp white shirt paired with sleek black pants and a waistcoat, topped off with a vibrant orange blazer. Meanwhile, Kiara radiated elegance in a stunning black gown, accentuated by an exquisite emerald necklace, completing her glamorous ensemble.

Fan reactions to Sidharth Malhotra’s stunning pictures with Kiara Advani

Fans were absolutely smitten with Sidharth and Kiara's pictures, showering the comment section with their heartfelt reactions. One fan hailed them as a "Power couple," while another whimsically remarked, "Y'all LOOK LIKE a Couple Straight Outta A Disney Movie." A user declared them as the "It couple," attributing royalty to their presence, while another couldn't help but express, "You and Kii slayyy."

Amidst the flurry of compliments, a comment highlighted Sidharth's charm, stating, "Sidddd u look so good as always n aawwhhhh the caption." Adding to the outpouring of love, countless others adorned the post with heart and fire emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, and recently marked their first anniversary, celebrating a year of marital bliss.

