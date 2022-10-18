Sidharth Malhotra says it was 'very overwhelming' to be part of Student Of The Year's set; Here's why

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. He has come a long way since his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year. Along with him, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also made their debut in the industry. The film was released in 2012 and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Now, Sidharth will be completing ten years in the industry, and recently, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor talked about his journey.

Coming from Delhi with a non-film background, Sidharth talked about his first day on the sets of Student Of The Year to News 18 and said: "I shot for the song, Radha. I was wearing a blue kurta and the first shot I gave was me taking a step down and looking at Alia’s character." The actor also added that he was very nervous as it was very overwhelming for him to be part of such a big set and to be choreographed by Farah Khan. He said that there were hundred-plus dancers, and Manish Malhotra, who was the costume designer, did their clothes. "A lot of things went into that first day, which I remember very clearly. It feels surreal that it has been ten years," Malhotra said.