Sidharth Malhotra says keeping his marriage plans a 'secret' with Kiara Advani is very difficult

One of Bollywood’s most adorable and cutest couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been reportedly dating each other for quite some time now. Though they both have never confessed about their relationship in the public sphere, paps have often spotted the duo hanging out with each other. Keeping in view of these developments, we now have got to know what Sidharth thinks about his marriage plans with the gorgeous diva.

In an interview with the India Today Group, Sidharth Malhotra spoke on his equation with the Shershaah actress and whether marriage is on cards for the lovely couple. Here is what the actor has to say.

“If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out," said the Student of the Year actor.

He also spoke about whether such rumours bother him. Sidharth replied by saying, “No, it doesn't bother me. After (spending) 10 years in the industry, I don't think there is anything to be bothered about."

Sidharth Malhotra reveals he does not like being clicked without prior information

Deep diving further into how paps often spot him and his co-actors and friends hanging out together, he replied by saying that he does not like being clicked without any prior information. Speaking to India Today Group, he said, “The only thing that sometimes bothers me is when cameras and lenses are popping out of bushes or when you are taking a walk, that is something I feel is uncalled for, you are trying to look for a weak moment of somebody in an odd position or with somebody. I find that intrusive."

He continued, "You could call my name and ask me to pose. That's okay, but I don't get the intention of turning spy. The rest of the attention from fans and media is something that, over the years, you are used to,"

On the work front, Malhotra will next be seen at the box office in two films, Mission Majnu and Thank God alongside actor and Padma Award recipient Ajay Devgn. As soon as he wraps up the promotions of these films, he will shoot for Dharma Productions's Yodha. After winding up these projects, Malhotra will feature in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty. Clearly, the young actor has a bunch of films to look forward to.

