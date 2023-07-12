Sidharth Malhotra says 'seize the day' as he drops dapper new photos; Kiara Advani has a 'too hot' reaction

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in B-town. From their cute PDA moments to posting photos together on social media, the duo exudes major couple goals every time. A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to post dapper photos of him and Kiara Advani had a 'too hot' reaction which is very relatable.

On July 11, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share four of his photos where he looked dapper. The actor captioned it, "Seize the day, be your own Hero (red heart and muscle emojis)." For the photoshoot, the Shershaah actor wore a wood color tee and cargo pants. He paired them with a leather jacket featuring green strips on both sleeves. Sidharth completed his look with a pair of boots.

Amid this hot photoshoot, what caught fans’ attention was Sidharth's wife and actress Kiara Advani's reaction. Reacting to her husband's post, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress dropped a heart eyes, fire, hot, and red heart emojis.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Sidharth dropped his photos, fans started commenting on lovely words. One wrote, "Fire hai!." Another commented, "Sid Malhotra's Handsome Button here." Reacting to Kiara's comment, one fan wrote, "Bhabhi ji (heart eye emoji)." Another one said, "love this jodi so much."

Work-wise, Kiara is set to feature in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Recently, it was also reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaara are considering Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly walked out of the movie.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. The release of the film got postponed and the new date of release is December 15.

