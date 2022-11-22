Sidharth Malhotra says the filmmaker in him has grown, feels he finally has a voice; READ details here

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. After making a debut in the film Student of The Year in the year 2012, he has delivered a number of remarkable performances in films like Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah to name a few. With a career spanning over a decade, he has opened up on his beautiful journey in the industry and what he is planning to do in his career ahead.

The Shershaah actor said he has grown both as a performer and as a filmmaker in the last 10 years. In a conversation news agency Press Trust of India, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I feel the filmmaker in me has grown. The actor in me has learned so much. I feel I finally have a voice. I can voice my personality or my viewpoints now much better in the filmmaking language. Maybe because I was an assistant director, I have that ‘keeda’ (bug) in me to be creatively involved in other aspects.”

The Thank God actor has also realized the true meaning of success. “I realized that the true value for any actor is when his scenes or films are remembered beyond time. When people meet me now, they would tell me a scene from Hasee Toh Phasee or Kapoor and Sons, that is the true wealth. The number and the business aspect kind of fizzles out over the years. The true test for any actor is how many people remember your work.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s Work Front

Malhotra will next be seen in the film Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions's Yodha. Malhotra will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

