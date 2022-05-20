Sidharth Malhotra sends best wishes to rumoured GF Kiara Advani & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team

All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan ever since their movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been announced. Well, the movie was just released today and social media is filled with wishes and reviews of the film. Many celebs have taken to their social media to wish the stars but the one message that caught out attention was that of Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah actor is rumoured to be dating Kiara and this is yet another reason why his post is grabbing all the eyeballs.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared the poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Sharing this he wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @kiaraaliadvani @aneesbazmee @kartikaaryan and team kill it.” A video from the premiere night of the film too is going viral. In the video, we can see Sidharth hugging his rumoured GF Kiara after watching the film and their fans are gushing over it.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth's on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always left fans swooning over them. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation. However, in the last few weeks, rumors of the couple's breakup had dominated social media. However, Sidharth and Kiara shut down all rumours as they appeared at the Eid party. Sidharth's comment on Kiara's live video has only further put these rumours to rest.

The Anees Bazmee directorial releases in theatres on Friday, 20 May, i.e today. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Apart from Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

