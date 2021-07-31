Sidharth Malhotra sends ‘big love’ to rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on her birthday; Says ‘Stay amazing’

Kiara Advani has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, the Kabir Singh actress is celebrating her 29th birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes. Not just friends and fans, Kiara’s rumoured boyfriend also made sure to make her big day special. The Student of The Year actor took to Instagram story and penned a sweet note for the actress which is grabbing a lot of attention.

Sidharth shared a BTS pic with Kiara as they were seen looking into the camera together taking a look at their shot. In the caption, the Kapoor & Sons actors wrote that he sent big love to his rumoured ladylove and asked her to stay amazing. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah’s journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one… Stay amazing. Big love #HappyBirthdayKiara” along with heart emoticons. Needless to say, Sidharth’s adorable birthday wish for Kiara is all about love and creating memories.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday wish for Kiara Advani:

Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. While the rumoured couple is keeping their relationship under the wraps, Kiara had recently dropped hints about her relationship status. In her interview to Filmfare, when she was quizzed about the last time she went on a date, the actress was quoted saying, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.”

